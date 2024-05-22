AI Creates A Scream Trailer Set In The 1950s & It Is Horrifying

Each new "Scream" entry functions as a brilliant microcosm of the era it was released in. The franchise kicked off in 1996 and served as a healthy metatextual commentary on the state of the horror industry, with each new successor playing into the popularity and tropes of sequels. With the underrated "Scream 4," director Wes Craven delivered a prescient take on how social media clout would dominate the world, while "Scream 5" and "6" operated as commentaries on Hollywood's reboot culture. Now, with the use of artificial intelligence, Tiktok creator horrormoviene4rd is using "Scream" as a platform to discuss our obsession with the 1950s.

The fan-made trailer serves as a remake of the original "Scream" if it was set in the '50s. The concept follows the same storyline as the original, only changing its setting — which matters more than you think. A throwback "Scream" would likely focus on the cultural rise of horror films, as the genre was relatively mild then. The slasher genre didn't pop off until the '60s, with "Psycho" debuting in 1960, and didn't really unleash itself fully until the '70s when films like "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "Halloween" hit theaters.

Because of the throwback setting, certain creative liberties are taken with the characters to make them look for authentic for the era. The trailer is filled with classic '50s hairstyles and outfits, with characters like Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) looking as if they were pulled straight from the decade. The '50s Randy (Jamie Kennedy) notably takes cues from classic style icons like James Dean, making us wonder if the era's biggest stars would have joined "Scream" if it debuted then.