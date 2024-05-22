AI Creates A Scream Trailer Set In The 1950s & It Is Horrifying
Each new "Scream" entry functions as a brilliant microcosm of the era it was released in. The franchise kicked off in 1996 and served as a healthy metatextual commentary on the state of the horror industry, with each new successor playing into the popularity and tropes of sequels. With the underrated "Scream 4," director Wes Craven delivered a prescient take on how social media clout would dominate the world, while "Scream 5" and "6" operated as commentaries on Hollywood's reboot culture. Now, with the use of artificial intelligence, Tiktok creator horrormoviene4rd is using "Scream" as a platform to discuss our obsession with the 1950s.
@horrormoviene4rd
#tiktok #trending #horrormovies #horrortok #edits #capcut #meme #videogames #horror #leatherface #texaschainsawmassacregame #thetexaschainsamassacre #viral
The fan-made trailer serves as a remake of the original "Scream" if it was set in the '50s. The concept follows the same storyline as the original, only changing its setting — which matters more than you think. A throwback "Scream" would likely focus on the cultural rise of horror films, as the genre was relatively mild then. The slasher genre didn't pop off until the '60s, with "Psycho" debuting in 1960, and didn't really unleash itself fully until the '70s when films like "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "Halloween" hit theaters.
Because of the throwback setting, certain creative liberties are taken with the characters to make them look for authentic for the era. The trailer is filled with classic '50s hairstyles and outfits, with characters like Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) looking as if they were pulled straight from the decade. The '50s Randy (Jamie Kennedy) notably takes cues from classic style icons like James Dean, making us wonder if the era's biggest stars would have joined "Scream" if it debuted then.
The Scream franchise is eager to continue
As fascinating as it would be to see a throwback "Scream" flick, there's little to no chance that a concept like this would ever be greenlit. For one, it wouldn't make sense (most '50s horror films leaned heavily into sci-fi and fantasy), and it also wouldn't be practical when fans are already looking forward to the future of the franchise. The entire "Scream" timeline is relatively straightforward, so taking the franchise to the past wouldn't make much sense. Though some fans may be disappointed that there's no '50s-set "Scream" in the works, the franchise is eager to continue, whether viewers like it or not.
Following the box office success of "Scream 6," work quickly began on a sequel. Unfortunately, following comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict, lead star Melissa Barrera was reportedly fired from the seventh outing. Later, it was confirmed that "Wednesday" breakout star Jenna Ortega wouldn't be returning and that director Christopher Landon wouldn't be helming the new pic.
While plot details regarding "Scream 7" are minimal, it has been confirmed that Neve Campbell will be returning as Sidney Prescott. The seventh entry in the horror franchise will be directed by Kevin Williamson, one of the franchise's producers and occasional writers. With most of the cast of the 2022 "Scream" outing and its sequel out, it's unclear what exactly the seventh film will be about. One thing is certain, however: It won't be set in the '50s.