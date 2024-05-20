Why Young Sheldon's Season 7 Finale Didn't End With George's Funeral

Steve Holland admitted that the show spent quite a lot of time trying to decide when and where to deploy its big death. Since everyone knew George Sr. was going to die at some point during Season 7, the question became how this would play out. "We thought, 'If we do it earlier than they're thinking, maybe we can catch people off guard,'" Holland says.

Once they decided to kill off George at the end of the season, it was all about choosing a manner of death (offscreen) and the right episode (one that's just far enough away from the series finale to have an impact but not so close as to completely obscure any joy that might be. "We always knew that George Sr.'s death was important for us to deal with, not just because it was 'Big Bang' canon, but because it's such an important piece of these characters and also how it impacts their lives moving forward and how it changes Sheldon and Mary. That was definitely a thing that we wanted to deal with this season, and then it was just figuring out when that will happen."

Holland reports that the shoot was emotionally hard on the actors — as devastating for them as it was for viewers at home. Nevertheless, the show does manage to eke out both hope, in the form of Sheldon finding a new place for himself at CalTech, and humor, as we watch a diving suit-clad Sheldon (Iain Armitage) preparing to be baptized. On "Young Sheldon," as in life, it seems the bitter must be taken with the sweet.