Young Sheldon Season 7: Chuck Lorre Regrets One Thing About Episode 12

Mega-successful producer Chuck Lorre doesn't seem to be the kind of guy who regrets much, but on a vanity card that appears at the end of "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 12, "A New Home and Traditional Texas Torture," Lorre writes, "Eighteen years ago when we were writing and producing 'The Big Bang Theory,' it seemed like a good idea to imagine that Sheldon's childhood was deeply disrupted by the loss of his father. No one could have thought that someday we would regret that decision. That someday is now."

Lorre's note refers to the death of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) which was foreshadowed over a decade ago on "The Big Bang Theory." Sheldon explains to his friends on the sitcom that his father passed away when he was 14, making him the head of his family household while he's attending CalTech. Although "Young Sheldon" has changed several smaller things that we learn about Sheldon's life in "The Big Bang Theory," this is a fundamental building block of his existence, preplanned for years, and thus "Young Sheldon" could not avoid it.

Lorre admitted that there were tears on the set, and used the occasion to encourage viewers to love the people in their own lives. But while the death of his father is a fixed moment in time, some things about the history that Sheldon Cooper gives his friends later in life have been corrected, altered, or even ameliorated by "Young Sheldon."