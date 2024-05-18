The Young Sheldon Series Finale Failed Missy In Every Way Possible
Contains spoilers for "Young Sheldon"
"Young Sheldon" has finally reached the end of its seven-year journey, and it certainly went out with a bang. The two-part finale follows the tragic moment fans were dreading in Episode 12 — George's (Lance Barber) death — with Episode 13 focusing on the Coopers as they come together for his funeral. Each of the members of the family are handling things in their own way: Georgie (Montana Jordan) copes by taking charge of all the arrangements, while Mary (Zoe Perry) turns to religion, and Sheldon uses "Star Trek" to heal his heartbreak. Raegan Revord's character, Missy, on the other hand, has no outlet for her grief and finds herself lashing out at the people around her. The way Missy's emotions are handled completely fails her, and nothing much changes in Episode 14 either, as Missy is completely relegated to the sidelines.
Missy is one of the best characters in "Young Sheldon," but she's also one of the most underutilized. The sitcom has constantly failed to recognize her value and proved this with the non-existent goodbye she got. She shares her final scene with Sheldon, but instead of featuring one of their heartfelt twin chats, the scene is a bit of a joke. Missy catches her brother taking one final look around the house before he leaves for California. Making light of his impending departure, she asks if he'll remember her, to which he says his eidetic memory means he has to. After that, Missy literally walks off, never to be seen again.
Missy did not get a satisfying ending
It's difficult to ignore the fact that "Young Sheldon" failed to give Missy any kind of real ending. Her final scene was hardly a memorable one, and so much less than her character deserved or what Raegan Revord is capable of as an actress. There is no sense of resolution to Missy's grief or indications about her immediate future. She actually has very few lines across the two final episodes, bar a few snide remarks. What perhaps would have helped is if she'd been able to say something at George's funeral, even if it was only in her head like it was for Sheldon. Even Connie (Annie Potts), who frequently mocked George, delivers a heart wrenching tribute to him, but Missy just fades into the background. Although fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know that Missy's life after "Young Sheldon" gets worse before it gets better as she starts rebelling and "acting like a dumb teenager," as Georgie (Jerry O'Connell) put it in Season 11, Episode 23, this ending doesn't seem fair.
Executive producer Steve Holland addressed Missy's fate in an interview with TVLine, telling the outlet her ending was purposefully ambiguous. "We know from Big Bang that she goes off the rails a little bit in the wake of George's death, so it's hinting at that future for Missy but also trying not to leave her in such a dark place that it's just depressing. She's obviously angry, and she's grieving, and that also felt real, but we didn't want to leave her in a really grim place at the end of this show." However, given that Raegan Revord has already confirmed she wasn't invited to play Missy on the upcoming Georgie and Mandy spin-off, this lackluster ending just feels like a complete failure for her character.