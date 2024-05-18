The Young Sheldon Series Finale Failed Missy In Every Way Possible

Contains spoilers for "Young Sheldon"

"Young Sheldon" has finally reached the end of its seven-year journey, and it certainly went out with a bang. The two-part finale follows the tragic moment fans were dreading in Episode 12 — George's (Lance Barber) death — with Episode 13 focusing on the Coopers as they come together for his funeral. Each of the members of the family are handling things in their own way: Georgie (Montana Jordan) copes by taking charge of all the arrangements, while Mary (Zoe Perry) turns to religion, and Sheldon uses "Star Trek" to heal his heartbreak. Raegan Revord's character, Missy, on the other hand, has no outlet for her grief and finds herself lashing out at the people around her. The way Missy's emotions are handled completely fails her, and nothing much changes in Episode 14 either, as Missy is completely relegated to the sidelines.

Missy is one of the best characters in "Young Sheldon," but she's also one of the most underutilized. The sitcom has constantly failed to recognize her value and proved this with the non-existent goodbye she got. She shares her final scene with Sheldon, but instead of featuring one of their heartfelt twin chats, the scene is a bit of a joke. Missy catches her brother taking one final look around the house before he leaves for California. Making light of his impending departure, she asks if he'll remember her, to which he says his eidetic memory means he has to. After that, Missy literally walks off, never to be seen again.