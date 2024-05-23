Young Sheldon Vs. The Big Bang Theory: Which One Is Better, According To IMDb

It is "The Big Bang Theory" series finale, "The Stockholm Syndrome," which takes the top spot as the show's highest-rated episode. The episode celebrates momentous achievements for Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) as they win the Nobel Prize, and for Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) who have some exciting baby news. It boasts a 9.5 out of 10 rating, meaning it outranks all episodes of "Young Sheldon." But the prequel sitcom takes a close second place with its penultimate episode, "Funeral," which sees the Coopers and their friends come together to mourn George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) death. The episode has a rating of 9.4 out of 10 and is closely followed by Season 7, Episode 12, "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture. The 9.2-rated episode sees the Coopers receive the sad news about George's passing.

Both of these episodes outrank the second highest-rated episode of "The Big Bang Theory," Season 2's "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis," which is a comical Christmas episode. The success of these "Young Sheldon" episodes perhaps comes down to the fact that they are more substantive and emotionally charged — something the spin-off has been praised for doing so well. However, "Young Sheldon" has a lower overall rating compared to its predecessor, and this may be due to the one major difference between the shows.

As viewers know, "Young Sheldon" is filmed using a single-cam setup rather than multi-cam, which means it ditches the signature laugh track and live audience of "TBBT." This was a popular move in comedy at the time, but it may not have been the right one in hindsight. Co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro plan to rectify this with the upcoming spin-off, "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," which will switch back to multi-cam.