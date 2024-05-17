The Young Sheldon Series Finale Echoed The Pilot In Two Big Ways

Contains spoilers for "Young Sheldon"

After seven seasons, "Young Sheldon" has met an emotional end. The final four episodes of the show are mostly concerned with George's (Lance Barber) death and the aftermath of this tragic event, as the sitcom bosses have been planning this storyline since Season 1. But there is still plenty of time for the series to tie up a few loose ends and even pay homage to Season 1, too. Scenes in the second part of the finale, which is titled "Memoir," echo the pilot episode in two big ways. The first is with a line which Sheldon (Iain Armitage) says in both episodes, and the second is through the song "Walk of Life" by Dire Straits, which reappears in the finale.

The "Young Sheldon" finale reveals why Mary is so religious in "The Big Bang Theory," as it explains that she turned to God after George's death. In the episode, Mary (Zoe Perry) also gets in her head that Sheldon and Missy's (Raegan Revord) souls won't be safe if they don't get baptized. Although neither of the siblings are keen to go through with the religious ceremony, when Sheldon sees how much their resistance is distressing her, he agrees, repeating a memorable line to her. He says, "I believe in you," which is almost word-for-word what he tells Missy in the pilot when he agrees to go to church with her despite being an atheist.