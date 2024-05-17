S.W.A.T. Producer Reveals If Alex Russell & Kenny Johnson Could Return In Season 8
CBS canceled "S.W.A.T." only to reverse the decision after fans and cast members took to social media to beg for its survival. With the show returning for Season 8, producer Andrew Dettman has discussed whether Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson — who played Jim Street and Dominique Luca, respectively — will return to the fold, even though their characters were given definitive send-offs in Season 7.
"I would love to see them back," Dettmann told TV Insider. "The one heartbreaking thing was when we were told this is the end, Season 7, giving Street and Alex that goodbye, making part of Long Beach PD, giving Luca that heartbreaking goodbye that Kenny played so well, those seemed like great story opportunities that the writers were clamoring to do, but now it's like, oh boy, we wrote them out."
Kenny Johnson left "S.W.A.T." after his character almost died in the line of duty, but there's no bad blood between the actor and his former colleagues. As such, he might be open to a return. Russell, meanwhile, may have been approached about re-joining the crew — but not in the way you think.
Andrew Dettman would love to work with Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson again
During the interview with TV Insider, Andrew Dettman pondered ways that Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson's characters could return to the "S.W.A.T." universe. The producer said that he's already considered Russell for a behind-the-scenes role, but he also has some ideas in mind for his character.
"There's no reason why LAPD couldn't do a case with the Long Beach PD in which we can bring Street back. I am hoping Alex, who plays Street. also directs for us. I don't have my director's list for Season 8 yet because that's a complicated process, but I would love if Alex came back to direct, and if I can convince him to step in front of the camera too, I'll do that," Dettman said.
The producer added that he'd love to work with him again, though he didn't tease any potential storylines for his character. No one knows what the future holds for the actors regarding "S.W.A.T.," but Dettman's words will undoubtedly make some fans feel optimistic about seeing Jim Street and Dominique Luca back in action at some point.
