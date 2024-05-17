S.W.A.T. Producer Reveals If Alex Russell & Kenny Johnson Could Return In Season 8

CBS canceled "S.W.A.T." only to reverse the decision after fans and cast members took to social media to beg for its survival. With the show returning for Season 8, producer Andrew Dettman has discussed whether Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson — who played Jim Street and Dominique Luca, respectively — will return to the fold, even though their characters were given definitive send-offs in Season 7.

"I would love to see them back," Dettmann told TV Insider. "The one heartbreaking thing was when we were told this is the end, Season 7, giving Street and Alex that goodbye, making part of Long Beach PD, giving Luca that heartbreaking goodbye that Kenny played so well, those seemed like great story opportunities that the writers were clamoring to do, but now it's like, oh boy, we wrote them out."

Kenny Johnson left "S.W.A.T." after his character almost died in the line of duty, but there's no bad blood between the actor and his former colleagues. As such, he might be open to a return. Russell, meanwhile, may have been approached about re-joining the crew — but not in the way you think.