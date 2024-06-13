The Boys Season 4 Episode 1 Reveals Homelander's Real Weakness & It Could Kill Him

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 1 – "Department of Dirty Tricks"

At the end of "The Boys" Season 3, the plan to bring Homelander (Antony Starr) to his knees went sideways, leaving Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the rest of the team to fall back and rethink their strategy. Now, though, even after "Gen V" introduced a superpower that could stop Homelander, it seems that the biggest threat to the show's Superman analog isn't Butcher's crew or other supes, but time itself.

In Season 4, Episode 1 – "Department of Dirty Tricks," the show presents a different side to Homelander by showing him performing some pretty human activities. When we're first reunited with him, this wrathful god among men is using a urinal when he finds a gray hair down there. Starr's signature excellent performance comes into play with the silent rage and disbelief on his face, demonstrating that there might actually be something the leader of The Seven is afraid of. Sure, Homelander is invulnerable, but does this hint that he might not be immortal?

While it's something he'd understandably want to keep to himself, he can't keep it secret from his newest recruit, Sister Sage (Susan Hayward), who has her new employer sized up in no time. Switching to "Sherlock" mode on their first encounter, she discusses his swollen prostate and his hair-dying routine, revealing that he may be just as "human" in some areas as he is "super." This terrible truth, combined with a major "Gen V" revelation, could doom Homelander and the supes if discovered by Butcher and the Boys.