Gen V Confirms Homelander's Biggest Battle After The Boys' Shock Season 3 Finale

Contains spoilers for "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 2 — "First Day"

While it's been confirmed that the super wild stuff happening down at Godolkin University on "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" takes place between Seasons 3 and 4 of the original series, what wasn't nailed down was whether it was set closer to one or the other. Well, now, thanks to that classic method of an important news bulletin, we do, and it could be teasing what may be the tipping point for Vought's star-spangled sociopathic poster boy, Homelander.

During the flurry of reports regarding the death of Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), a flicker of Homelander (Antony Starr) is shown looking super peeved on screen with the headline reading "Homelander On Trial?" Accompanying the image is the voice-over saying, "After brutally murdering an innocent protestor..." before getting back to the current top story. The report refers to the final moments of "The Boys" Season 3 when, after embracing his popularity and using his son as a media tool, Homelander retaliated against a protestor by taking the top of the guy's head off with his laser vision. While his supporters cheered at the action, this recent news broadcast might suggest he might have to face the repercussions. The only question is, who is going to stop him?