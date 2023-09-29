Gen V Confirms Homelander's Biggest Battle After The Boys' Shock Season 3 Finale
Contains spoilers for "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 2 — "First Day"
While it's been confirmed that the super wild stuff happening down at Godolkin University on "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" takes place between Seasons 3 and 4 of the original series, what wasn't nailed down was whether it was set closer to one or the other. Well, now, thanks to that classic method of an important news bulletin, we do, and it could be teasing what may be the tipping point for Vought's star-spangled sociopathic poster boy, Homelander.
During the flurry of reports regarding the death of Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), a flicker of Homelander (Antony Starr) is shown looking super peeved on screen with the headline reading "Homelander On Trial?" Accompanying the image is the voice-over saying, "After brutally murdering an innocent protestor..." before getting back to the current top story. The report refers to the final moments of "The Boys" Season 3 when, after embracing his popularity and using his son as a media tool, Homelander retaliated against a protestor by taking the top of the guy's head off with his laser vision. While his supporters cheered at the action, this recent news broadcast might suggest he might have to face the repercussions. The only question is, who is going to stop him?
Homelander's trial could be a classic comics trope through The Boys' lens
As comic book stories go, having superheroes take the stand isn't anything new. Spider-Man, Daredevil, and even the Homelander's squeaky-clean inspiration, Superman, have all been on trial at one point. The difference is that most of the time, those heroes have adhered to the law and been prepared for whatever outcome came from it. In the case of Homelander, though? Well, he's Homelander, right? The dude has a power complex that no mere mortal can defeat, so what's throwing a lawsuit going to do besides get him and his mob of fans ("Home Truthers" is on the way, isn't it?) angry? If anything, he's already warned us in one of the "The Boys" most haunting moments.
In a Season 3 scene that Homelander fans are glad terrifies them, Homelander breaking down his plan of what he'd do if Starlight went public about the failed plane rescue is absolute nightmare fuel. Sure, it never came to pass, but the potential risk of the book being thrown at the "hero" might spark a similar reaction that could unfold in the show's third season. That is, if "Gen V" doesn't get a visit from Homelander first as a bit of public image perfecting.
Could the events of Gen V work in Homelander's favor?
We don't know just how deep the rabbit hole will go for Maria and her classmates in "Gen V," but it's worth noting that it's already on Vought's radar. If that's the case, and the situation worsens for the super-cooperation, could it end up getting the attention of its top hero, as well? Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) is still the shell of a suit, keeping Vought in a positive light, but the last time we left Homelander, he had full control. If that's still the case, regardless of his recent incident with a protestor, covering whatever spills out from The Woods might be the perfect chance for him to improve his image in the public eye; a legendary role model who swoops in to keep these kids in line by any means necessary.
Either way, what's been done so far is teeing up a great potential plot thread that will hopefully play a big part in the fourth season of "The Boys." For now, if he does appear, chances are that Homelander or any of the other heroes and villains from "The Boys" dropping in won't be until the end of the season, which is turning out to hold its own against the big boys.