The Boys Season 4 Has One Major Gen V Link - And It Could Doom The Supes

After school was out on "Gen V," showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed just where it was going to end and where "The Boys" was going to pick things up in its upcoming fourth season. Following that "Gen V" post-credits scene, Kripke told Variety, "It's like there's Season 3 of 'The Boys,' and then after that 'Gen V' takes place, and then after that 'The Boys' Season 4 takes place." A sturdy timeline is always welcome in worlds as big as this one, but what could rip it all apart is a highly sought-after item that our old pal, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), is on the lookout for.

Making an uninvited appearance after Homelander (Antony Starr) dropped in the "Gen V" Season 1 finale, Butcher was wandering through The Woods that have now been abandoned. It doesn't take much super-snooping to guess what he's after. As confirmed by Kripke with Entertainment Weekly, "Butcher's aware that this virus is out there," referring to the horror-inducing hot potato that Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) had kicked into gear, only for it to wind up in the hands of the head-popping congresswoman, Victoria Neuman. According to Kripke, it was a revelation for our favorite trenchcoat-wearing super-hater very early on. "We knew that we wanted that to be part of the Season 4 story," Kripke recalled. "My writers' room pitched: 'Can we see [Butcher] at Godolkin and find out about the virus?'"

From there, the post-credit tease was set, establishing what might be another bloody battle between three powerful figures.