Francis Ford Coppola Adds Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito To His Megalopolis Project

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is making a long-awaited return to the big screen with his first feature-length film in over a decade. The director is known for movies like "The Godfather" trilogy, "Apocalypse Now," and "Bram Stoker's Dracula," but his next project, "Megalopolis," is shaping up to be bigger than any of his previous work.

"Megalopolis" is a passion project for Coppola, who used over $100 million of his own money to fund the movie's production. The director hasn't revealed much regarding the film's plot, but we know it focuses on "an architect who becomes obsessed with rebuilding a formerly grand city" (via TheWrap). Coppola described the movie as a "sprawling sci-fi epic," however, the selling point for "Megalopolis" is that it boasts one of the most impressive casts in recent memory — Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman, and Shia LeBeouf have all already signed on to the project.

Coppola and "Megalopolis" brought in the new year in a less-than-ideal way, with reports claiming the project was in jeopardy from a state of chaos on set. Coppola adamantly denied those rumors, saying he's never had a better time making a movie. However, the production can't be that bad because the already stacked cast adds another to its ranks: Giancarlo Esposito.