The Gross Allegations Against Francis Ford Coppola & What It May Mean For Megalopolis

The following article includes references to sexual harassment and sexual assault.

"Megalopolis" has been a dream project for legendary director Francis Ford Coppola for decades, and it's finally coming to fruition ... but not without some disturbing allegations that could hamper the prospect of a wide release. Things have looked treacherous for a while, as rumors emerged during production that the "Megalopolis" set was in chaos, which Coppola strongly denied. Now, a new report alleges that the filmmaker may have acted inappropriately toward some of the movie's extras.

The Guardian released a report detailing some alleged tumultuous elements, such as much of the visual effects team either quitting or being fired partway through filming. Sources who spoke with the outlet also discussed Coppola's "old school" behavior, which in this instance refers to trying to kiss some topless extras during a nightclub scene "to get them in the mood."

Executive co-producer Darren Demetre confirmed Coppola kissing some extras, stating, "[Hugging and kissing] was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill [behavior] during the course of the project." While "Megalopolis" has international distribution, it currently doesn't have a distributor in the United States. These allegations could threaten the film's reach and audiences' willingness to watch it.