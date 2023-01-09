Francis Ford Coppola's Dream Project Megalopolis Is In Jeopardy

If one were to sit down and make a list of the most well-known and influential filmmakers, it wouldn't be complete without Francis Ford Coppola. The director is responsible for such iconic titles as "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and more — putting a host of world-renowned actors at the forefront, winning awards left and right, and innovating the filmmaking process all the while. He's more than earned his place in Hollywood history at this point, but that doesn't mean he's done working behind the camera.

Coppola's next cinematic endeavor is one that means a great deal to him, seeing as he's been chipping away at it for decades. Titled "Megalopolis," the science fiction film depicts a version of New York City in ruins. With uncertainty in the air, a skilled architect desires to rebuild the city as a sprawling utopia. Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, and more big-screen stars have joined the cast, surely eager to turn this long-gestating dream project into a reality. However, Coppola's silver screen dream has swiftly turned into a nightmare.

"Megalopolis" is apparently in a bad spot, so bad that one has to wonder if it will actually make it to the movies. Let's dive into the increasingly troubled production of Francis Ford Coppola's next film.