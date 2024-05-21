Why The Witcher Star Freya Allan Is Glad The Show Is Ending With Season 5

Henry Cavill originally committed to "The Witcher" for seven seasons, only to leave after just three, passing the role of Geralt of Rivia on to Liam Hemsworth. Now, Netflix's hit fantasy series is slated to end after Season 5, and Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, is looking forward to saying goodbye to the Continent.

While speaking with Inverse, Allan revealed that she's grateful for the opportunities "The Witcher" has afforded her. After all, the experience helped her become more confident as a performer and taught her how to ride horses. That said, she's excited about moving on from the series and pursuing new challenges. "I was so kind of finished with it mentally," Allan said. "Initially the challenge was thinking that I had to do two more. It's going to be the end of a massive chapter, which I'm excited for and ready for. But I think when I actually get to it, I'm going to be shocked at how much that hits me."

Despite her excitement about the show's impending swan song arriving much sooner than originally planned, Allan is enthusiastic about her character's development in the final seasons of "The Witcher." So, what can viewers expect from Ciri's story moving forward?