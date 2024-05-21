Why The Witcher Star Freya Allan Is Glad The Show Is Ending With Season 5
Henry Cavill originally committed to "The Witcher" for seven seasons, only to leave after just three, passing the role of Geralt of Rivia on to Liam Hemsworth. Now, Netflix's hit fantasy series is slated to end after Season 5, and Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, is looking forward to saying goodbye to the Continent.
While speaking with Inverse, Allan revealed that she's grateful for the opportunities "The Witcher" has afforded her. After all, the experience helped her become more confident as a performer and taught her how to ride horses. That said, she's excited about moving on from the series and pursuing new challenges. "I was so kind of finished with it mentally," Allan said. "Initially the challenge was thinking that I had to do two more. It's going to be the end of a massive chapter, which I'm excited for and ready for. But I think when I actually get to it, I'm going to be shocked at how much that hits me."
Despite her excitement about the show's impending swan song arriving much sooner than originally planned, Allan is enthusiastic about her character's development in the final seasons of "The Witcher." So, what can viewers expect from Ciri's story moving forward?
What's next for Ciri on The Witcher?
The ending of "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 2 puts Ciri in a difficult situation. After being separated from Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), the budding sorceress must navigate the Continent on her own during a war. As a result, she'll undoubtedly be hunted by more threats and be forced into action. However, Freya Allan told Inverse that her character might be more equipped to handle her foes this time around.
"By the end of the last season she's gone through so much that it's the last straw," Allan said. "And I think she kind of ends up trying to reside in this other version of herself, and she kind of enters a zone of just, 'I'm just going to be brutal because I'm sick of the world being brutal to me.'"
It remains to be seen how Ciri's story will end on "The Witcher," but Season 3 teases a villainous turn for the character moving forward. The closing moments see the hero change her name to Falka after encountering a mysterious princess with the same name in the Korath desert. Regardless of Ciri's reasons for the new moniker, this meeting seemingly inspired her to tap into the dark side a little, and that can only lead to some serious drama down the line.