The Ending Of The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 Explained

"The Witcher" has never been too hot on its treatment of female characters, and Season 3 isn't much of an exception. In the case of the Volume 2 finale, it's Tissaia's story that can arguably be called the most into question. Struggling to live with herself after her actions at the siege of Aretuza, Tissaia decides to take her own life, leaving Yennefer to find her. Coupled with her reaction to finding out about Vilgefortz's deceit, Tissaia's demise doesn't feel fitting to her character (despite her sharing the same fate in the books). Given the fact that she's deemed to be the most powerful sorceress throughout the kingdoms, her crumbling to the first sign of fault isn't befitting of the legacy she has supposedly cultivated.

The same can be said for plenty of the show's other secondary female characters, most of who have stayed in the shadows until it's too late. The season finale only just begins to hint at Philippa's true intentions and powers, while Francesca is left to fall from the grace of a once feared and powerful leader. The only woman who possibly comes away from the finale in a better place is Ciri, who relinquishes her recently-discovered form of magic that she didn't really know existed within her. Whether that gets handled in the right way remains to be seen — but for now, viewers can dare to dream.