The Witcher: Not Returning For Season 4? How Ciri's Story Ends

Contains spoilers for the "Witcher" book series

Big changes are coming to Netflix's "The Witcher" following the conclusion of its third season that carry the potential impact major characters like sorceress in training Ciri (Freya Allan). Most importantly, while Geralt of Rivia will stay its main protagonist, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role from Henry Cavill starting in Season 4. As for what happens to Ciri, Andrzej Sapkowski's series of novels that serve as the TV show's source material provide the best idea of what's next.

Notably, Seasons 1 and 2 of "The Witcher" differ significantly from the book series. Seemingly in response to backlash against these diversions from its source material, Season 3 is a comparatively more faithful adaptation of Sapkowski's work. Fans of the books will recognize that Season 3 is predominately based on the storyline of the second "Witcher" novel, titled "Time of Contempt." Three novels still remain in the core "Witcher" series, and if Netflix theoretically wants to continue past those, the popular "Witcher" video games take place afterword — though they're not written by Sapkowski, making the possibility of their incorporation unlikely.

Fortunately for fans of Allan's character in Netflix's "Witcher" series, there's still plenty left in the books before the end of Ciri's story, all but confirming that she will return as a primary character in Season 4.