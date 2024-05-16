Marvel Exclusive Reveals Spider-Man Married [SPOILER] - But That's Impossible

Spider-Man may be estranged from Mary Jane Watson as she's started an all-new family in "The Amazing Spider-Man," but in a new preview for "The Spectacular Spider-Men" #3 (by Greg Weisman, Humberto Ramos, Victor Olazaba, Edgar Delgado, and VC's Joe Caramagna), Peter Parker is happily married to Gwen Stacy — despite the character being long dead in the comics.

Gwen's death in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #121-122 (by Gerry Conway, Gil Kane, John Romita Jr., and Tony Mortellaro) changed Spider-Man mythos forever. In the tragic "The Night Gwen Stacy Died," Peter's long-term girlfriend is famously killed at the hands of the Green Goblin. While newer stories have introduced alternate versions of Gwen, including the uber-popular Spider-Gwen (aka Ghost Spider), who co-starred in the critically acclaimed "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Across the Spider-Verse" animated films, the character has remained dead in the main Marvel Universe.

In Looper's exclusive preview of "The Spectacular Spider-Men" #3, a series following both the adventures of Peter and Miles Morales' Spider-Man, we get to see Miles heading out for his first date with Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. But the bigger surprise is the revelation that not only is Gwen back, but she's married to her former beau — and yes, we checked with Marvel to confirm that this story takes place in Marvel Comics canon and is not a "What If...? story that explores what would have happened if Gwen Stacy had never died.