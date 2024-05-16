Marvel Exclusive Reveals Spider-Man Married [SPOILER] - But That's Impossible
Spider-Man may be estranged from Mary Jane Watson as she's started an all-new family in "The Amazing Spider-Man," but in a new preview for "The Spectacular Spider-Men" #3 (by Greg Weisman, Humberto Ramos, Victor Olazaba, Edgar Delgado, and VC's Joe Caramagna), Peter Parker is happily married to Gwen Stacy — despite the character being long dead in the comics.
Gwen's death in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #121-122 (by Gerry Conway, Gil Kane, John Romita Jr., and Tony Mortellaro) changed Spider-Man mythos forever. In the tragic "The Night Gwen Stacy Died," Peter's long-term girlfriend is famously killed at the hands of the Green Goblin. While newer stories have introduced alternate versions of Gwen, including the uber-popular Spider-Gwen (aka Ghost Spider), who co-starred in the critically acclaimed "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Across the Spider-Verse" animated films, the character has remained dead in the main Marvel Universe.
In Looper's exclusive preview of "The Spectacular Spider-Men" #3, a series following both the adventures of Peter and Miles Morales' Spider-Man, we get to see Miles heading out for his first date with Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. But the bigger surprise is the revelation that not only is Gwen back, but she's married to her former beau — and yes, we checked with Marvel to confirm that this story takes place in Marvel Comics canon and is not a "What If...? story that explores what would have happened if Gwen Stacy had never died.
Gwen Stacy returns in a strange date-night scenario
Thus far in "The Spectacular Spider-Men", citizens have been bizarrely experiencing their wildest dreams, leading Peter Parker and Miles Morales to try and figure out what's causing them to happen. In Looper's exclusive look at Issue #3, it appears that it's the web-slingers' turn to have their greatest fantasies come to life, as Peter is married to a somehow still-living Gwen Stacy, while his Aunt May has been set up on a date with Gwen's father, George Stacy, who is also long-dead.
Meanwhile, Kamala Khan arrives at Miles' apartment for their first date, as he awkwardly greets her alongside his parents as the two young heroes prepare to go out. Check out the full preview below.
Love is in the air at the Empire State University Coffee Bean as Miles Morales and Kamala Khan get their first date alongside Peter Parker and – GWEN STACY?! You aren't going to believe this issue of the best new book of 2024.
It remains to be seen who is causing these dreams to come true. It could be the work of the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio or a reality-changing foe like Mephisto. The main clue we have indicates that it's the work of genius bad guy Arcade, whose silhouette can be seen in the background of Humberto Ramos' cover, though this level of deception is far grander than he's typically shown to be capable of. Readers will find out the truth behind the unusual circumstances when "The Spectacular Spider-Men" #3 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on May 22, 2024.