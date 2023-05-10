Marvel Finally Explains Mary Jane's New Kids And Family Apart From Spider-Man

Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #25

Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's storied comic book romance has been flipped upside down following the revelation in the current "Spider-Man" title from Marvel Comics that she has a family with another man, including two children. After teasing what happened with MJ in regard to her new relationship and kids, the truth about the confusing situation is finally revealed as the story about her time trapped in another world is told

Mary Jane has been a key character in the pages of "The Amazing Spider-Man" since debuting in the 1960s. Watson became Spider-Man's main love interest in the early 1970s, supplanting Gwen Stacy, who was famously killed off. MJ and Peter have experienced the highs and lows of being in a superhero relationship, with their eventual marriage famously erased in the events of "One More Day," after Spider-Man made a deal with the devil to save Aunt May's life.

While Parker and Watson eventually found each other again and continued their romance, it wouldn't be without several complications — including the ongoing "The Amazing Spider-Man" series, where Mary Jane and Peter were split up and it was revealed that she somehow had two children with a mysterious man. MJ's secret family has been shrouded in mystery, but Marvel is finally explaining what happened.