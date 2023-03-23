Marvel To Reveal What Would Have Happened If Spider-Man Died Instead Of Gwen Stacy

Spoilers ahead for What If...? Dark: Spider-Gwen #1 from Marvel Comics

One of the most heartbreaking moments in comic book history is getting a dark twist, as a new "What If...?" story from Marvel Comics will reveal what would have happened if Spider-Man died instead of Gwen Stacy.

"The Night Gwen Stacy Died" storyline in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #121-122 by Gerry Conway, Gil Kane, John Romita Jr, and Tony Mortellaro is a significant and tragic Marvel arc. The iconic story, published nearly 50 years ago, featured Gwen Stacy being kidnapped by the Green Goblin, forcing Spider-Man to confront the villain on the Brooklyn Bridge. Unfortunately, instead of saving his girlfriend, Spider-Man is too late, as his attempts to stop her from hitting the ground after being thrown off the bridge end in her death. Marvel recreated the scene in live-action in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2", where Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man was unable to save Emma Stone's Gwen. The moment is oft-remembered as one of the saddest death in all "Spider-Man" movies. Though, that universe's Spider-Man found redemption after saving MCU MJ in "No Way Home" from a similar fate.

The death of Gwen Stacy would have a lasting impact on Peter Parker and the rest of the Marvel Universe, as the main version of the character has primarily stayed dead in Earth-616 continuity. However, Marvel is soon reimagining the tragic moment in "What If...? Dark: Spider-Gwen" #1, which will swap Gwen and Peter's places in the original storyline.