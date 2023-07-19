Ghost-Spider Is Bigger Than Ever, But We've Gotta Stop Calling Her Spider-Gwen

Who is "Ghost-Spider," you ask? It's her. The hottest Spider-hero right now, with the possible exception of "Spider-Verse" main character Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). In a movie series full of breakout characters, the Earth-65 Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) stands head and shoulders above her peers. In "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," she proves once and for all that she rocks the best possible versions of all classic Spidey traits and still finds a way to give them her own, fresh spin. Wisecracking? She can do it with the best of them. Amazing costume? One of the greatest and most distinctive in the entire Spider-Verse, no less. Tragic backstory? You bet, to the point that the person she lost in her universe is none other than Peter Parker. Oh, and she can even play the drums.

Basically, Gwen is awesome, and it's time we start using her equally awesome codename, Ghost-Spider.

Yes, the movies call her Spider-Woman, which is fine, but the comics Gwen has been calling herself Ghost-Spider for years now. The real problem, though, is fandom's overwhelming insistance on referring to her by the name "Spider-Gwen," and it's something we've got to stop doing. Please. Seriously. Yes, we know that calling her Spider-Gwen is ... well, a whole thing. However, that's not what she calls herself in-universe: it's just something fans and Marvel use as a shorthand for the character on this side of the Fourth Wall.

Spider-Gwen is never going to be her actual codename, for obvious reasons (it's as dumb as if we had "Spider-Peter" or "Spider-Miles" or "Iron Tony"), and when you also consider what a better character Ghost-Spider is than the original Gwen Stacy, it becomes clear that it's time to toss this overused nickname into the garbage can.