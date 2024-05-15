A Star Trek Icon Was In The X-Men '97 Finale But You Likely Missed It

As you'd expect, the arrival of Mother Askani in such a critical moment isn't a fluke. The character is part of the untold truth of Cyclops — particularly his uncanny knack for having what must be the most convoluted family tree in the entire Marvel universe. Much like Cable (Chris Potter), Mother Askani is actually Cyclops and Jean's child from an alternate universe. This adds an extra layer on the decision to have a Star Trek alum voice the character. After all, the mirror universe in Star Trek is a particularly famous example of alternate-universe antics.

Askani entering the "X-Men '97" universe and Cyclops and Jean being stranded in the far future seems to suggest that "X-Men '97" Season 2 will at least partially adapt the 1994 miniseries "The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix" by Scott Lobdell and Gene Ha. The story sees the superhero couple spend time in the future while raising their son. Season 1 has kept a fairly brisk pace, jogging through classic storylines, so it's unlikely that the pair will stay in such a comparatively happy bubble for too long. Even so, there's little denying that Scott and Jean have earned a moment of respite before they inevitably have to join the rest of the X-Men and deal with the season finale's other major character debut — En Sabah Nur (Adetokumboh M'Cormack), who's better known as Apocalypse.

