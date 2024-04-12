X-Men '97 Episode 5 Has Marvel Fans All Saying The Same Thing
This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Episode 5, "Remember It"
Carrying on the legacy of the beloved and influential "X-Men: The Animated Series" was a tall order, but "X-Men '97" has gone above and beyond to do right by its predecessor. It comes with all of the fan-favorite characters one would hope to see as well as some newcomers, keeps the drama and intrigue high, and tells a captivating superhero tale through stunning animation. The series may even change the future of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ series has performed so well that in the wake of its fifth episode, "Remember It," fans online have made it clear that they believe the series is a Marvel masterpiece.
"I think it's safe to say that #XMen97 is the absolute BEST the MCU's been in years. The melodrama is SIZZLING, the emotions pack a wallop," wrote @griffschiller on X, formerly known as Twitter. They also firmly believe that series creator Beau DeMayo, who was fired from Marvel before the series even premiered, deserves to return to the fold to direct the next live-action "X-Men" movies. @MovieFilesLive echoed a similar sentiment, referring to his "X-Men '97" writing as flawless, while @MCUFilmNews opined that his involvement in the franchise's live-action films is a must.
This response from fans comes shortly after DeMayo finally broke his silence to speak on the importance of "X-Men '97" Episode 5.
Beau DeMayo has emphasized the importance of Episode 5
To call Episode 5 of "X-Men '97" intense would be an understatement. Much of the titular team travels to the mutant nation of Genosha, where Magneto (Matthew Waterson) is considered to preside over it. What could've been a momentous occasion, however, quickly turns dire. A group of mutant-killing Sentinels emerges and blindsides the populace, seemingly resulting in the deaths of such notable names as Madelyne Pryor (Jennifer Hale), Gambit (A.J. LoCascio), and even Magneto himself. It's a tragic installment, and Beau DeMayo's thorough explanation of it makes it clear just how well he knows these characters, their world, and the fanbase's connection to it all.
On X, DeMayo explained that "Remember It" is a pivotal episode in "X-Men: The Animated Series" and "X-Men '97" lore, describing it as a bridge between the nostalgic past and the more dangerous, uncertain present. "Like many of us who grew up on the OG cartoon, the X-Men have now been hit hard by the realities of an adult and unsafe world," he wrote, comparing the Genosha attack to such traumatic historical events as 9/11 or the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. In the wake of it, the X-Men will find themselves at a crossroads, having to decide who they'll be going forward and how they'll adjust to this new, frightening era — just as kids of the 1990s have had to come to terms with the era they've become adults in.
It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the heroes and villains of "X-Men '97" beyond "Remember It" as the program's premiere season continues. It'll also be intriguing to see if anything comes of Episode 5's secret "What If...?" cameo, which has the potential to change everything.