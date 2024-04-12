X-Men '97 Episode 5 Has Marvel Fans All Saying The Same Thing

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Episode 5, "Remember It"

Carrying on the legacy of the beloved and influential "X-Men: The Animated Series" was a tall order, but "X-Men '97" has gone above and beyond to do right by its predecessor. It comes with all of the fan-favorite characters one would hope to see as well as some newcomers, keeps the drama and intrigue high, and tells a captivating superhero tale through stunning animation. The series may even change the future of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ series has performed so well that in the wake of its fifth episode, "Remember It," fans online have made it clear that they believe the series is a Marvel masterpiece.

"I think it's safe to say that #XMen97 is the absolute BEST the MCU's been in years. The melodrama is SIZZLING, the emotions pack a wallop," wrote @griffschiller on X, formerly known as Twitter. They also firmly believe that series creator Beau DeMayo, who was fired from Marvel before the series even premiered, deserves to return to the fold to direct the next live-action "X-Men" movies. @MovieFilesLive echoed a similar sentiment, referring to his "X-Men '97" writing as flawless, while @MCUFilmNews opined that his involvement in the franchise's live-action films is a must.

This response from fans comes shortly after DeMayo finally broke his silence to speak on the importance of "X-Men '97" Episode 5.