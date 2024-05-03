The Wild Ending Of X-Men '97 Episode 8 & Every Marvel Cameo, Explained

With the arguably flawless record of "X-Men '97," it should've come as no surprise that the first segment of the three-part finale is as good as it is. Season 1, Episode 18 — "Tolerance is Extinction — Part 1" spoils us with several wild moments, all tied up with Magneto (Matthew Waterson) bringing the entire planet to its knees while in his underwear. His actions are to stop Bastion (Theo James), who is confirmed to be the real villain of "X-Men '97" during Episode 7. This week, we better understand the super smart Sentinel's plan and who is involved via conference call with some of the Marvel Universe's biggest threats.

Firstly, there is the leader of Latveria, Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom (Ross Marquand), who, as imposing as he is, makes it clear that he wants his name and nation kept out of what Bastion is putting into action. One caller on the line who is far more enthusiastic about recent events is Baron Zemo (Rama Vallury), who looks more in line with the comic book version than Daniel Brühl's iteration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, that was all before the world was sent back to the dark ages by the Master of Magnetism after being set free by an unsuspecting ally.