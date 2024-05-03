The Wild Ending Of X-Men '97 Episode 8 & Every Marvel Cameo, Explained
With the arguably flawless record of "X-Men '97," it should've come as no surprise that the first segment of the three-part finale is as good as it is. Season 1, Episode 18 — "Tolerance is Extinction — Part 1" spoils us with several wild moments, all tied up with Magneto (Matthew Waterson) bringing the entire planet to its knees while in his underwear. His actions are to stop Bastion (Theo James), who is confirmed to be the real villain of "X-Men '97" during Episode 7. This week, we better understand the super smart Sentinel's plan and who is involved via conference call with some of the Marvel Universe's biggest threats.
Firstly, there is the leader of Latveria, Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom (Ross Marquand), who, as imposing as he is, makes it clear that he wants his name and nation kept out of what Bastion is putting into action. One caller on the line who is far more enthusiastic about recent events is Baron Zemo (Rama Vallury), who looks more in line with the comic book version than Daniel Brühl's iteration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, that was all before the world was sent back to the dark ages by the Master of Magnetism after being set free by an unsuspecting ally.
Magneto was right and Valerie Cooper learned her lesson far too late
After Valerie Cooper is caught letting the prisoner escape, Bastion returns, questioning his former conspirator about her actions. Acknowledging her errors, Val tells Bastion that the attack on Genosha was a wake-up call she refused to react to and that it's only by freeing Erik that she recognizes the truth.
"Thing is, Magneto knows us better than Charles ever did, knows we know better," she tells the villain. "That most of us experience tragedies like Genosha as a bit of déjà vu before getting on with our day." It's a horrifying case validating that Bastion's actions are simply history repeating itself, and as Cooper finally admits, "Magneto was right."
It's a line that hits twice as hard for die-hard X-Men fans given that it originates from Grant Morrison's incredible "New X-Men" run in 2003, which depicts Magneto as a revolutionary and features a character called Quentin Quire wearing a T-shirt with the same quote. Coincidentally, the statement follows Magneto's supposed death at the hands of Cassandra Nova (one of Morrison's creations), the upcoming villain of "Deadpool & Wolverine." In the meantime, it's certain his actions on "X-Men '97" have been felt around the world, specifically among legendary mutants and one iconic web-slinger.
A surprise Spider-Man appearance had fans demanding his own show
With such a huge event unfolding, it only makes sense that others from the Marvel universe would react, including New York's finest wall-crawler. Brief as it is, we see Spider-Man's evening swing interrupted, causing him to stop and watch New York City sent into darkness. Following the episode's release, Beau DeMayo confirmed the identity of Episode 8's big Marvel cameo, saying on X (formerly Twitter), "It is indeed that Spider-Man" voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes from the animated series that ran from 1994-1998.
Understandably, fans went straight to the source to find Barnes' involvement while demanding his Spider-Man get the same treatment as the X-Men have in the now-revered revival. Writing on X, Barnes said, "Hey everyone! I just wanted to say thanks for all of the positivity and support surrounding the idea of a 'Spider-Man 98' revival!" By the sounds of things, it won't be happening any time soon, as the voice artist admitted, "I'd obviously love to participate in such an awesome venture! Unfortunately, I haven't been contacted by anyone regarding this possibility, and I also currently have no connection to the 'X-Men 97' show. But hey let's remember Stan Lee and remain 'True Believers'! Maybe I'll get that magical phone call, have to sign an NDA, and then go weirdly silent on the issue! Here's hoping!!!"
Magneto's actions tease the return of some classic X-Men villains
Besides stopping Spidey in his tracks, Magneto's supposed power down of the planet also catches the attention of some major mutant players from the original "X-Men" series, who could cause massive problems for the team in the future. Firstly, there's Wolverine's long-time nemesis, Silver Samurai, who is seen watching Magneto's rays sweep the skies from Japan and looks pretty concerned about the whole thing. This is followed by a group of scientists looking extra nervous as the power goes down in a containment facility holding Omega Red, Russia's adamantium-laced answer to our clawed hero, who opens his eyes after his prison seemingly shuts down.
While these might simply be brief appearances from some pivotal characters in the X-Men universe, they might be laying the groundwork for future encounters with our heroes in an already greenlit second season. Speaking to The Direct about the show's sophomore season, co-composer Taylor Newton Stewart teased, "I mean, it's pretty intense what happens ... immediately when I was told, I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, what's happening? This is incredible.' So, just as a fan alone, I am very excited." With that in mind, it might make more sense that one or both of these characters will appear in the next season. For now, let's just enjoy the show on its final stretch and take a guess at 12 stories from the comics "X-Men '97" could adapt next season.