Quiet On Set: Where Is Brian Peck Today?

This article contains discussions of sexual assault and child abuse.

Ever since the Investigation Discovery documentary "Quiet on Set" dropped on Max in mid-March, fans of classic Nickelodeon shows have been grappling with the fact that, on the set of shows like "All That," "The Amanda Show," and "Drake & Josh," child stars and crew members faced rampant abuse at the hands of those in charge. One of the most egregious perpetrators of abuse, dialogue coach and actor Brian Peck, was named by former child star Drake Bell as a sexual predator, with Bell identifying himself as the anonymous minor involved in Peck's arrest and subsequent conviction in 2003. So where is Peck today?

Even though Peck was convicted of crimes involving the sexual abuse of children, he continued working on projects that involved minors. After serving 16 months in jail for abusing Bell, Peck worked on the Disney Channel original series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" as a voiceover artist. According to a report in Variety, he didn't directly work with any young actors and was fired after the channel learned about his status as a sex offender, but this still raises an important question: why was a channel aimed at making entertainment for children, by children not double-checking to make sure they didn't hire any sex offenders?

Peck continued working in Hollywood on projects like "Anger Management" and, according to a report in TMZ from March, Peck was seen in Los Angeles after the documentary aired. His most recent IMDb credit came in 2019 as a researcher on the documentary "Making Apes: The Artists Who Changed Film."