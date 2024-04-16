How Drake Bell Really Feels About The Response To Quiet On Set

This article contains allegations of sexual assault and child abuse.

After the release of "Quiet on Set" — the Investigation Discovery docuseries about behind-the-scenes turmoil and abuse at Nickelodeon during its heyday — Drake Bell is speaking out about the overwhelmingly shocked and sympathetic responses he's received from viewers.

The former "Drake & Josh" and "The Amanda Show" star attended an Emmys FYC panel (meaning "for your consideration") for "Quiet on Set" on April 9, and he said he's incredibly heartened by the support he's received after revealing that he was the unnamed victim in a case against former Nickelodeon employee Brian Peck. "I'm still kind of reeling with the idea of this all being my soul, kind of being bared to the world," Bell said (via People Magazine). "But you see such good coming out of ... people are approaching me at the airport ... telling me how they have the bravery to come out and speak, and how they're trying to go to their legislatures and get things changed and seeing people online. So you're seeing a change."

Bell then said that his reveal in "Quiet on Set" was the first time he's talked about the abuse he endured by Peck to anyone other than close friends or family members, making his revelations even more stunning — and devastating.