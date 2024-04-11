X-Men '97 Episode 5 Ending Explained - Did [SPOILER] Really Die?

It's fitting that "X-Men '97" Season 1, Episode 5 is titled "Remember It," because ever since it aired, we've been doing our best to forget.

In what's easily the best episode of the series so far, fans witnessed the fall of the Master of Magnetism and the Ragin' Cajun as Magneto (Matthew Waterson) and Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) get taken out by the monstrous Tri-Sentinel, leaving Rogue (Lenore Zann) alone and audiences unable to put their broken hearts back together. They were the key figures among the enormous number of casualties suffered during the attack on Genosha, along with the likes of Sebastian Shaw (Todd Haberkorn) and the Morlocks. But have these mutants really been killed by the cockroach-shaped Sentinel? The answer is absolutely yes — but that doesn't mean they're permanently done for.

Revealed as an unexpected guest to the gala (in addition to the subtle cameo of the Watcher from "What If..?"), Madelyn Pryor (Jennifer Hale) was visited by her son Nate Summers, aka Cable (Chris Potter), who traveled back from the future we'd last seen him transported to shortly after being born. While it might seem like he was only there to deliver a message, details about the rest of the season suggest that Cable isn't done with the past. And if he's lucky, he might end up saving it along with those who were lost in the Genosha massacre. It's just a matter of time.