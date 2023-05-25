Al Ewing Talks What's Coming Next In Heralds Of Apocalypse & X-Men Red - Exclusive Interview

Where does this book find Apocalypse and his family since they were last seen in "X of Swords"?

Picking up from there, after some time has passed — in fact, we catch a glimpse of what they've been up to since, which is re-establishing themselves in Amenth. But we also get a look at times before — we get a good look at what Okkara was like before Annihilation, and what Apocalypse and Genesis were like then. We also get a better look at certain events from the earliest days of the war — events that have been held back until now.

Marvel Comics

Apocalypse refers to himself as a Revelator. What does that mean for his current role in the Marvel Universe and his relationship with Genesis?

The original meaning of Apocalypse is "revelation" — but as language and meaning evolved, the meaning of the word changed. Similarly, Apocalypse's thinking has evolved after his time as part of the Krakoan era and after rescuing Arakko from Amenth and Otherworld. He's fulfilled the original mission that was given to him by Genesis — now he's got a new one. Whether that's a good thing for Planet Arakko, Earth, or mutantkind in general ... well, we'll see.

As for his relationship with Genesis, we learn a lot more about it over the years, and where it's going now. I will say that they've got a love that's maybe not easily understood from the outside, and not easily survived if they happen to see you across the bar and like your vibe. When you're dealing with mutant power and history on that scale, what might seem like small differences of opinion to them could have world-destroying consequences to the people caught between them.

Marvel Comics

What has he learned during his time on Amenth?

The "survival of the fittest" doctrine he's been hewing to all these years is no longer enough for him. What does that mean in practice? We'll find out, but it's not going to make him any cuddlier.



How will these events tie into "X-Men Red"? How will Ororo and Apocalypse interact now?

I could walk you through the whole story, but I think you'd rather read it in print. Let's just say that once Apocalypse meets Storm, they've both got plenty to talk about ... and so do the new friends Apocalypse brings to the party with him.

Marvel Comics

Will the Quiet Council welcome him back? He last promised he would see the mutants on Krakoa again. Are they surprised to see him? What does he make of the changes among the Quiet Council?

I'm going to answer these questions with more questions — where does the White Sword and his Hundred fit in? What about Isca the Unbeaten? What became of the Daemon Hordes until recently under Annihilation's control? Or the golden helm itself — is it adjusting well to life as a staff? And never mind the Quiet Council welcoming Apocalypse — does the Great Ring welcome Genesis? I'm not going to answer those questions either, obviously, but "Heralds of Apocalypse" and ongoing issues of "X-Men: Red" absolutely will.