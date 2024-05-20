What Wes Anderson's John Wick Movie Would Look Like According To AI
"John Wick" debuted in 2014 to critical acclaim, launching one of the era's most celebrated media franchises. Each subsequent entry has upped the ante, turning the saga into a billion-dollar property that shows no signs of stopping. While the mainline series ambiguously ends with "John Wick: Chapter 4," there's no word about a reboot. But YouTube creator Synthetic Screen has suggested a "John Wick" remake should manifest with director Wes Anderson at the helm.
In a lengthy concept trailer that uses AI, the creative imagines what Anderson's "John Wick" would look like, and the results are surprisingly on the nose. Presented with the auteur's signature tropes and quirks (including his penchant for aesthetically pleasing and symmetrical visuals), the video is filled with nods to the iconic director. The concept is a full franchise reboot, operating as a spoof or parody of the original installment.
It's the same narrative, right down to the brutal murdering of Wick's dog. As expected, the trailer features some of Anderson's frequent collaborators stepping into the world of the Continental. Notably, Adrien Brody takes over Keanu Reeves' titular role, and the results are essentially perfect. Meanwhile, Billy Murray plays the film's villain, Viggo Tarasov, a role Michael Nyqvist initially inhabited. The Continental boss Winston is played by Bryan Cranston, who replaces Ian McShane. Willem Dafoe stays on board as John's buddy Marcus. Oh, and Owen Wilson plays John's dog (wow).
Fans have more John Wick to look forward to, just not Wes Anderson's reboot
The fan-made Wes Anderson-helmed "John Wick" trailer is surprisingly engaging and filled with Easter eggs that the director's fans will adore. The idea of the Oscar winner helming the franchise is actually pretty genius considering the core "John Wick" plot is unhinged. The auteur could probably have tons of self-aware fun if he helmed the remake, but there's no such project in the works. Anderson has always pursued original stories, and while they're just as goofy as "John Wick," the filmmaker has never dived into the world of action.
While there's no Anderson-helmed "John Wick" in the works, the franchise isn't slowing down. "John Wick: Chapter 4" ends on an ambiguous cliffhanger, but it's possible that Keanu Reeves could come back for a sequel if the story is right. Lionsgate confirmed in late 2023 that work has started on "John Wick 5," but plot and release details are non-existent. And even though John appears to be dead, Reeves is returning for the John Wick spin-off "Ballerina," which features Ana de Armas in the titular role. The franchise's future doesn't end with "Ballerina," as Lionsgate also confirmed that there are multiple spin-offs in development.
Those eager to get their John Wick fix right now don't have to wait, as a prequel miniseries titled "The Continental" is available on Peacock. "The Continental," which features a bizarre first for the John Wick franchise, debuted in 2023 to mixed-to-positive reception, and is a solid addition.