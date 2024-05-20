What Wes Anderson's John Wick Movie Would Look Like According To AI

"John Wick" debuted in 2014 to critical acclaim, launching one of the era's most celebrated media franchises. Each subsequent entry has upped the ante, turning the saga into a billion-dollar property that shows no signs of stopping. While the mainline series ambiguously ends with "John Wick: Chapter 4," there's no word about a reboot. But YouTube creator Synthetic Screen has suggested a "John Wick" remake should manifest with director Wes Anderson at the helm.

In a lengthy concept trailer that uses AI, the creative imagines what Anderson's "John Wick" would look like, and the results are surprisingly on the nose. Presented with the auteur's signature tropes and quirks (including his penchant for aesthetically pleasing and symmetrical visuals), the video is filled with nods to the iconic director. The concept is a full franchise reboot, operating as a spoof or parody of the original installment.

It's the same narrative, right down to the brutal murdering of Wick's dog. As expected, the trailer features some of Anderson's frequent collaborators stepping into the world of the Continental. Notably, Adrien Brody takes over Keanu Reeves' titular role, and the results are essentially perfect. Meanwhile, Billy Murray plays the film's villain, Viggo Tarasov, a role Michael Nyqvist initially inhabited. The Continental boss Winston is played by Bryan Cranston, who replaces Ian McShane. Willem Dafoe stays on board as John's buddy Marcus. Oh, and Owen Wilson plays John's dog (wow).