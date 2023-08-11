John Wick: Chapter 4 – The Real Reason The Ending Was Left Ambiguous

When factoring in the timeline of "John Wick," it's safe to say that as much as death has been pretty definitive for some of its characters, the one person to come back from the edge has been Keanu Reeves' heroic killer hitman himself. After taking such a severe tumble in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" and getting up again, fans would be forgiven for hoping the Baba Yaga is enjoying a quiet life away from markers and consecrated ground following the fourth film's events. Unfortunately, as far as Reeves and director Chad Stahelski see it, Wick finally did burn out. However, it wasn't always planned that way.

Speaking to Empire, Stahelski revealed that a different ending had been shot, dangling a thread of hope for everyone's dog-loving legend to make a comeback. "We shot an ending where you actually saw John Wick at the end of the movie. So it was very clear that he was still alive." Thanks to feedback from test screenings, the film ultimately went in the direction the director and his leading man had always intended. "The audiences we tested with absolutely preferred the ambiguous ending."

That's the thing about ambiguous endings, though. Fans will always hang on and hope they can return to more of this story. The only question from the storytellers, however, is why?