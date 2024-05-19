AI Created A Star Wars Movie Trailer & It's Scary How Well It Works

AI could never be used to fully replace human artists with actual passion and creativity to create new films. Therefore, many AI "artists" are content with remixing previously established intellectual property into new mediums, such as using AI to recreate "Star Wars" as a '90s anime. Others get a bit more bold, such as YouTuber Curious Refuge, whose original AI "Star Wars" trailer has gone viral with over 660,000 views as of this writing.

The trailer is less than a minute long, and there's not much of a story to make out. The Empire is still in power, so it must occur at some point during the original trilogy. A man, perhaps a Jedi, asks an alien merchant for an artifact, and the alien requires some convincing to give it up. Of course, there needs to be some clear connection to the real "Star Wars" movies, and the trailer ends with a stormtrooper insisting that his comrade can inform Darth Vader of their shortcoming.

There have been other attempts to make such videos before. A Wes Anderson-inspired AI "Star Wars" trailer took off into hyperspace with its pastel colors and commitment to symmetry. But this one is done scarily well for the threat it represents to real artists. It focuses on a new story and new characters, so even if a full-length AI "Star Wars" movie is still a ways away, it's a safe bet folks only interested in profit will want to try to incorporate this technology into real art sooner rather than later.