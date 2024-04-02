The Wes Anderson Star Wars Trailer & Cast Are Too Good To Be True (Thanks To AI)

Artificial intelligence has an out-of-this-world take on what a Wes Anderson-directed Star Wars film could look like. One of the most celebrated contemporary auteurs, Anderson continues to churn out critical hits with diverse ensemble casts. His cult-like following is so pronounced that "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" features a deep-cut Anderson joke. Despite considerable Hollywood clout, Anderson has never stepped into the world of franchise filmmaking, instead choosing to march to the beat of his own drum. Thanks to AI, YouTube creator Curious Refuge has cooked up an interesting concept for an Anderson-directed Star Wars flick.

In the AI-generated trailer, viewers are presented with "The Galactic Menagerie: A Star Wars Story," a cheeky take on the iconic Disney-owned franchise. The premise isn't exactly a remake of a specific film in the series, but rather a mish-mash of various concepts and characters who are present in the original trilogy. Described as a reboot, the trailer features all of Anderson's signature quirks, including aesthetically pleasing sets and framing and the use of classical music.

The trailer naturally boasts some of Anderson's frequent collaborators. Bill Murray, who has worked with the director on projects like "Isle of Dogs" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel," notably stars as Obi-Wan Kenobi, while "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" supporting player Jeff Goldblum appears as the Emperor. "Fantastic Mr. Fox" voice actor Adrien Brody is hilariously given the role of Chewbacca, hiding behind a wooly suit.