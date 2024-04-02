The Wes Anderson Star Wars Trailer & Cast Are Too Good To Be True (Thanks To AI)
Artificial intelligence has an out-of-this-world take on what a Wes Anderson-directed Star Wars film could look like. One of the most celebrated contemporary auteurs, Anderson continues to churn out critical hits with diverse ensemble casts. His cult-like following is so pronounced that "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" features a deep-cut Anderson joke. Despite considerable Hollywood clout, Anderson has never stepped into the world of franchise filmmaking, instead choosing to march to the beat of his own drum. Thanks to AI, YouTube creator Curious Refuge has cooked up an interesting concept for an Anderson-directed Star Wars flick.
In the AI-generated trailer, viewers are presented with "The Galactic Menagerie: A Star Wars Story," a cheeky take on the iconic Disney-owned franchise. The premise isn't exactly a remake of a specific film in the series, but rather a mish-mash of various concepts and characters who are present in the original trilogy. Described as a reboot, the trailer features all of Anderson's signature quirks, including aesthetically pleasing sets and framing and the use of classical music.
The trailer naturally boasts some of Anderson's frequent collaborators. Bill Murray, who has worked with the director on projects like "Isle of Dogs" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel," notably stars as Obi-Wan Kenobi, while "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" supporting player Jeff Goldblum appears as the Emperor. "Fantastic Mr. Fox" voice actor Adrien Brody is hilariously given the role of Chewbacca, hiding behind a wooly suit.
The Wes Anderson Star Wars trailer is out of this world
Other headliners in the Wes Anderson-directed Star Wars flick include Scarlett Johansson as Leia. She's worked with the director on "Isle of Dogs" and "Asteroid City." Johansson's "Asteroid City" character was inspired by an old Hollywood starlet, which makes sense considering Anderson's aesthetic has always been rooted in the past. That's immediately apparent from the AI Star Wars trailer, as the visuals follow that approach. There's a simplistic, relaxed aura to the video, proving that Star Wars doesn't need hi-fi special effects and spectacle to tell a story in a galaxy far, far away.
A minimalistic, auteur-focused spin on Star Wars would be a breath of fresh air. And if actors like Timotheé Chalamet, Edward Norton, and Willem Dafoe (who are all in the trailer) were to join the franchise, it would be an exciting day for fans. Unfortunately, it seems highly unlikely that Disney would greenlight such a bold take. Beyond that, Anderson has never expressed interest in joining franchise fare, as signaled by his various indie pictures throughout the years. His tenacity to stick to his guns is why he's probably able to assemble star-studded, A-list heavy ensembles consistently, despite his films not making out-of-this-world money.
For what it's worth, Johnasson and Jason Schwartzman enjoy the small things about working with Anderson, including his uncompromising creative vision and the joy he exudes on set.