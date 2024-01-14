AI Recreates Star Wars As A '90s Anime - The Results Are On-Target

Since blasting its way onto our movie screens in 1977, "Star Wars" has permeated the popular culture in ways never before dreamed possible for a movie. Full of imaginative and escapist elements, the franchise still manages to reflect the real world through its iconic characters and timeless themes. With such unique and varied world-building as a foundation, fans of the epic space saga have taken it upon themselves to reimagine the "Star Wars" universe in all different shades of color. Among these passionate creators is artist Caleb Riggs (@raiderspops) who, with the aid of artificial intelligence, has brought the galaxy far, far away to a new realm of imagination.

Entitled "What if Star Wars had a 90s Anime and it was rated M," the slideshow shows off a selection of memorable "Star Wars" images and characters rendered to replicate such a nostalgic aesthetic. From Darth Vader and Mace Windu to stormtroopers and Death Stars, the impressive gallery employs a hand-painted cel look that utilizes lush colors, rich lighting, and gritty details akin to "Ghost in the Shell" and "Cowboy Bebop."

Those seeing the stunning artwork were blown away, to say the least. Many went as far as stating that the concept deserves to become an actual "Star Wars" project, such as @GageCarlson, who commented, "Genuinely a complete remake of the original trilogy in this style would go astronomically hard." Others made similar statements, from passionate fans, such as @E=MC², who said, "I'd binge this over and over," to lesser "Star Wars" aficionados, like @pausemix, who stated, "I probably would actually watch Star Wars."