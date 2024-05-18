Is Young Sheldon To Blame For NCIS: Hawaii's Cancellation? It's Complicated

The cancelation of "NCIS: Hawai'i" hit fans particularly hard. Following the news, viewers paid for a "Save NCIS: Hawai'i" billboard to display in Times Square, a common tactic in fandoms in a last-ditch effort to save their favorite series. When the procedural aired its unexpected series finale on May 6, it managed to capture 5.41 million viewers in its Monday night slot, one of the high points for its Season 3 as a whole. Even that doesn't seem to be enough to resurrect the spinoff, as it's out with the old and in with the new.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, spoke to Variety about unexpectedly ending the show: "Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions." While CBS has decided not to pursue any more "NCIS: Hawai'i," the franchise as a whole still seems particularly lucrative. In addition to moving ahead with the Gibbs prequel series, the company has greenlit "NCIS: Tony and Ziva," which will go directly to Paramount+.

With a cancellation after only three seasons, "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the shortest-running "NCIS" show to date. One would surmise "NCIS: Hawai'i" characters like Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) could still hypothetically appear in other "NCIS" shows to assist now and again. As for now, the books on "NCIS: Hawai'i" are closed, and this is one cold case that probably isn't getting reopened.