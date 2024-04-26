NCIS: Hawaii Canceled After 3 Seasons - And The Ending Won't Leave Fans Happy

The crime procedural "NCIS: Hawai'i" is ending after three seasons, and fans aren't happy to see the only female-led show in the franchise go so soon.

Deadine reported the news late in the day on Friday, April 26, noting that CBS made the announcement regarding "NCIS: Hawai'i" just before releasing their official fall schedule on May 2. The third-season finale, which is now the series finale, airs on May 6. Sources told Deadline's co-editor-in-chief Nellie Andreeva that the episode would set up future events but isn't a complete cliffhanger, so though fans will be disappointed, they may not be left reeling.

Andreeva did admit that, based on the intel she was given, she's still a little shocked by the cancellation: "Still, the outcome is surprising since I hear an effort was made to extend the drama's run for at least an abbreviated fourth and final season, with producers agreeing to a massive budget cut and open to other concessions in order to keep the show going." The editor also notes that it's now the only show in the "NCIS" franchise to end this abruptly, as other canceled series got some sort of sendoff. The original "NCIS" has been renewed for a 22nd season, and "Hawai'i" follows in the footsteps of finished "NCIS" shows like "New Orleans" and "Los Angeles."