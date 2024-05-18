The Mummy Director Felt 'Insulted' By Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot For A Good Reason

2017's "The Mummy" was a major box office flop, even with an A-list actor in Tom Cruise starring and a massive marketing budget promising the start of a new Dark Universe from Universal Pictures. The movie was seemingly cursed from the get-go, with a trailer leaking without music and sound effects before its release, and a group picture of the supposed cast filled with major Hollywood talent teasing a shared universe that never came to be. Ultimately, the newer versions failed to capture the same lightning in a bottle and success as the original beloved films of the same name starring Brendan Fraser.

Stephen Sommers, director of 1999's "The Mummy," spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for an article celebrating the film's 25th anniversary. The director clarified that he was never contacted about the 2019 film, nor was he approached about consulting on it: "No. Actually, I was kind of insulted because the writers and director [Alex Kurtzman] of that Tom Cruise one, no one ever contacted me," Sommers said in the interview. "I contact people if I was going to take over somebody's thing. The third one, which Rob [Cohen] directed, it's kind of my baby. I didn't want to step on his toes, so I helped produce it. But I had nothing to do with the Tom Cruise one. They never contacted me or called me. I was doing other things, and it's not like I sat crying. I just think it's common courtesy."