Why The Rookie & Will Trent Won't Return Until 2025

The 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes delayed numerous TV shows that were supposed to debut in the fall of that year, only to get pushed into the beginning of 2024. No doubt fans were hopeful things would go back to normal for their favorite series this upcoming fall, but two shows that'll come back a bit later are ABC's "Will Trent" and "The Rookie." But don't fret; it's all for the best in this instance.

When ABC announced its fall schedule, neither of those two shows were anywhere to be found. It's all part of the plan, as the president of Disney Television Group, Craig Erwich, told TVLine, "It felt like the best way to platform those shows for success was to launch them in January, when we have this huge promotional platform in 'New Years Rockin' Eve' as well as college sports and Christmas programming, and also to give these shows an uninterrupted run."

That's right. Network shows that air in the fall often have large breaks to accommodate the holidays and the sports season. By the sound of it, "Will Trent" and "The Rookie" will run all the way through starting in January 2025, with supposedly full 18-episode orders. Good things come to those who wait, and this ultimately sounds like a win for those longtime fans of both shows.