Steve Carell Confirmed Whether Michael Scott Returns In The Office Sequel
"The Office" is officially set to return to the small screen — kind of. It's been confirmed that Peacock is moving forward with a spin-off set in the world of "The Office." The upcoming project will be helmed by original series creator Greg Daniels and "Nathan For You" writer Michael Koman. While "Office" fans are excited about returning to this universe, Michael Scott actor Steve Carrell has sadly revealed that he won't appear on the sequel series. "I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It's just a new thing and there's really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter.
Fans have always wondered if Carell would play Michael Scott again and now they've gotten their (disappointing) answer. He played the goofy but lovable boss for over 100 episodes, with the series serving as a launching pad for his leading man status in comedy blockbusters. While Carell won't have any part on the follow-up, he's genuinely amped for what's next.
"I'm excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit," he said about the sequel. "I love the idea — I guess it's set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [the 2022 series] 'The Patient' with him and he's an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it'll be great."
What is The Office sequel about?
The upcoming "Office" sequel series follows the same documentary crew who immortalized the exploits of Dunder Mifflin, the company that Michael Scott (Carrell) spearheaded. This time, the focus is a down-on-its-luck Midwestern newspaper. As Carell noted in his THR chat, Domhnall Gleeson will be leading the series. Gleeson is no stranger to comedies, having appeared in the romantic comedy "About Time" and the family film "Peter Rabbit." He stars alongside Sabrina Impacciatore, who made waves on "The White Lotus" Season 2 as Valentina. Character and concrete plot details are minimal, but the show is expected to begin production in July 2024.
Because the series is set years after the original "Office" and follows a completely different business, it makes sense that Michael Scott won't return, especially when one considers that Carrell left "The Office" after Season 7. While it's unknown if supporting players from the classic sitcom will appear, fans are pleased with Carrell's thorough and meaningful response. "Support the new product, but also respect there is no reason for him to appear and that something ... is over and done with. I don't see any good coming from a return of Michael Scott since it can never live up to the expectations," shared Reddit user u/msk180 on the r/DunderMifflin fan subreddit.
Others, like X (formerly known as Twitter) user @SouthanBelle think the franchise has no meaning without Carrell, writing, "We don't even acknowledge the seasons without Michael Scott, so [I don't know] why a reboot exists."