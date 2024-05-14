Steve Carell Confirmed Whether Michael Scott Returns In The Office Sequel

"The Office" is officially set to return to the small screen — kind of. It's been confirmed that Peacock is moving forward with a spin-off set in the world of "The Office." The upcoming project will be helmed by original series creator Greg Daniels and "Nathan For You" writer Michael Koman. While "Office" fans are excited about returning to this universe, Michael Scott actor Steve Carrell has sadly revealed that he won't appear on the sequel series. "I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It's just a new thing and there's really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans have always wondered if Carell would play Michael Scott again and now they've gotten their (disappointing) answer. He played the goofy but lovable boss for over 100 episodes, with the series serving as a launching pad for his leading man status in comedy blockbusters. While Carell won't have any part on the follow-up, he's genuinely amped for what's next.

"I'm excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit," he said about the sequel. "I love the idea — I guess it's set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [the 2022 series] 'The Patient' with him and he's an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it'll be great."