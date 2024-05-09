The Office Sequel's First Plot Details - It Won't Be About Dunder Mifflin

"The Office" is returning to screens thanks to Peacock, but don't expect the sequel series to continue the adventures of Michael Scott (Steve Carrell), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), and other Dunder Mifflin employees. According to Variety, the show will follow a documentary crew as they chronicle the lives of reporters working at a struggling Midwestern daily newspaper, which opens the door to some fresh and interesting storylines.

Given that "The Office" is widely regarded as one of the funniest sitcoms in TV history, the new series has high expectations to live up to. Fans can rest assured knowing that some impressive names are attached to the project. Greg Daniels, the creator of the original U.S. series, is co-helming the next installment with "Nathan for You" alum Michael Koman. Meanwhile, Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore will lead the new cast.

It remains to be seen if the original cast of "The Office" will reprise their characters in cameo roles. This could add more connective tissue between both shows, which might be a wise idea, as some fans expect the sequel to be a pointless reboot.