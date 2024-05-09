The Office Sequel's First Plot Details - It Won't Be About Dunder Mifflin
"The Office" is returning to screens thanks to Peacock, but don't expect the sequel series to continue the adventures of Michael Scott (Steve Carrell), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), and other Dunder Mifflin employees. According to Variety, the show will follow a documentary crew as they chronicle the lives of reporters working at a struggling Midwestern daily newspaper, which opens the door to some fresh and interesting storylines.
Given that "The Office" is widely regarded as one of the funniest sitcoms in TV history, the new series has high expectations to live up to. Fans can rest assured knowing that some impressive names are attached to the project. Greg Daniels, the creator of the original U.S. series, is co-helming the next installment with "Nathan for You" alum Michael Koman. Meanwhile, Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore will lead the new cast.
It remains to be seen if the original cast of "The Office" will reprise their characters in cameo roles. This could add more connective tissue between both shows, which might be a wise idea, as some fans expect the sequel to be a pointless reboot.
Some fans are worried about The Office sequel
News of "The Office" sequel getting the go-ahead has divided fans of the original series, with many feeling it will be a soulless knockoff. This is the view of Redditor u/Other-Marketing-6167, who wrote, "Set in [the] same universe' is studio executive speak for, 'We're doing a complete remake with new characters and to bait old fans, we can have a character from the old show pop up every now and then.'"
While the original "Office" series is a successful reboot of a British workplace sitcom starring Ricky Gervais, some fans are pessimistic about the upcoming sequel replicating past hits and forging its own identity. "I'm calling it now, it's gonna suck," u/snakeiiiiiis predicted. "I can't think of one reboot that has been anywhere close to as good as the original run."
Conversely, some fans are looking forward to the project, especially with Greg Daniels involved. Furthermore, Reddit user u/Serious_Associate_95 used to work in a newsroom and compared the experience to "The Office," so this show might have some potential. "My fellow reporters and I joked about how we should write a spinoff called 'The Newsroom.' Most days felt like an episode of 'The Office.' It was great," they wrote, adding that they're excited about the sequel series.
