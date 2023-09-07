Would Steve Carell Ever Play Michael Scott Again?

It doesn't seem likely, but nothing's impossible.

"The Office," a remake of the British series of the same name which was led by Ricky Gervais, appeared on NBC as a humble mid-season replacement in March of 2005 and somehow became one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms of its time. This is, in large part, thanks to the central performance by Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the well-meaning yet bumbling boss at the Scranton branch of the corporate paper company Dunder-Mifflin. Carell left the show behind during its seventh season in 2011, and since then, he's been pretty unequivocal about not returning. Aside from a 2018 "Saturday Night Live" monologue where his castmates begged him to return, only for him to demur, Carell told Collider he wasn't interested in an "Office" reboot later that same year.

"I'll tell you, no," Carell told Collider's Christina Radish when asked if he'd return to Scranton. "I feel like I'm a broken record, talking about this because I get asked about it. The show is way more popular now than when it was on the air. I just can't see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same thing, but it wouldn't be. Ultimately, I think it's maybe best to leave well enough alone and just let it exist as what it was. You'd literally have to have all of the same writers, the same producers, the same directors, and the same actors, and even with all of those components, it just wouldn't be the same. So, no. But, I love the show. It was the most exciting time, and all of those people are my friends. We all love it. It was a special thing. It was a special thing before people thought it was a special thing. It was special to us, before other people started feeling that way. But, no."