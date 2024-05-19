AI Reveals What The X-Men '97 Team Looks Like In Real Life, And It's Uncanny

Some uniforms, of course, translate better between cartoonish and hyper-realistic art styles than others. For instance, the AI clip highlights Magneto's "X-Men '97" fashion choices by depicting his sleeveless costume and bicep-length gloves as a latex outfit that he accompanies with a snazzy satin cape — a costume that's undoubtedly impressive but seems somewhat impractical. Both Rogue and Jean Grey fall on the spandex side of superhero outfits, which works great in comics and animation but may fall a bit on the Halloween costume side of things in live action.

On the other hand, some character designs work very well in a more realistic context. Jubilee's outfit is essentially just colorful street clothes, and Bishop looks no worse than any live-action X-person out there — especially thanks to his penchant for accessorizing with a neat red scarf. Storm's deceptively complex, layered outfit is also quite impressive as an AI-created realistic version. Gambit's "X-Men '97" look also translates surprisingly well ... though, just as with Storm, any filmmaker hoping to adapt this look in a truly accurate way might have a hard time finding an actor who can rock the Cajun's luxurious hairstyle.