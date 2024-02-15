Marvel's Animated X-Men '97 Series Drops Stunning First Trailer & Release Date

Fans of the 1990s classic "X-Men: The Animated Series" can now experience some serious waves of nostalgia, for the first trailer of the *Disney+ sequel series, "X-Men '97," is here! From the very beginning, it's extremely clear that the series is an extremely direct continuation of the classic one, which just so happened to end in 1997. In fact, the very first thing the viewer sees is an old TV set that shows the final moments of the original show — Charles Xavier's (Cedric Smith) tragic farewell to his students – before switching to a sharper, more modern version of the same animation style and continuing the story.

The mutant heroes, as always, are in dire straits. Magneto appears at what looks an awful lot like the United Nations headquarters. Ominous armed men prepare for attack. Wolverine (Cal Dodd) throws sarcasm at Cyclops (Ray Chase), the erstwhile team leader — who, in all fairness, gets the last word in with the classic catchphrase, "To me, my X-Men."

Even so, the trailer makes it clear that the X-Men are determined to stay together and keep Xavier's dream alive, no matter what the cost. Viewers get to see just how well they manage when "X-Men '97" arrives on March 20.