AI Artwork Reimagines Marvel's X-Men - And It's Uncannily Real

It's clear that the AI-generated "X-Men" images are directly influenced by their comic and animated counterparts. While they still retain their classic visual identity, their suits also take cues from more contemporary superhero fare. For fans of the "X-Men" franchise, seeing these designs must be a treat, as a majority of the live-action "X-Men" films have shied away from costumes that are in line with tradition.

The first "X-Men" film from 2000 didn't feature the team's iconic yellow and black suits, trading them in for muted, relatively generic black leather costumes. Speaking with Syfy for the film's 20th anniversary, producer Ralph Winter said the minimalistic leather suits were a conscious decision to make the film more accessible — and cheaper. "We limited the amount of time in the wardrobe. Of course, there's a joke in the movie about yellow spandex, which was directed at the fans," Winter said. "It wasn't to iterate [sic] them but to say 'Hey, we hear you ... We understand you'd rather have everybody in the traditional garb. But we also have to make a movie that reaches a wide audience to justify the budget.'"

As the Fox films continued and superhero films began to boom, audiences eventually got to see the OG yellow, black, and blue suits on screen with "X-Men: First Class" and "Dark Phoenix." And for what it's worth, Wolverine is seen in his classic yellow digs in "Deadpool and Wolverine."