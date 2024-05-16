The Controversial iPad Pro Commercial That Forced Apple To Apologize

Sometimes, emphasizing the convenience of your product results in your company looking like it's championing the destruction of all human creativity in favor of technological dominance. That's how consumers greeted the 2024 ad for Apple's iPad Pro, which proved so divisive the company issued an apology in May.

The ad, titled "Crush," features a hydraulic press crushing a pile of instruments, books, paint, and other ephemera. There's a statue resembling a character from the "Angry Birds" game, which was later turned into a star-studded animated comedy film that's since become a hit on Netflix. Balls bearing emoji-like expressions try to roll to safety, only to be squeezed to death with a loud pop. Multicolored floods of color from buckets of paint drip down the side of the press like blood, only for it to dry up and be puffed away like dust. The press then lifts, showing a new iPad Pro, into which all that information has been compressed.

"Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it's incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry," said Apple marketing vice president Tor Myhren in a statement released by AdAge. The advertisement remains viewable on the company's YouTube page, though comments have been shut down. CEO Tim Cook's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, also remains intact. There's no word whether the commercial will be pulled from broadcast television.

