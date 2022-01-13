The Legendary Commercial You Forgot Ridley Scott Directed

Yes, Ridley Scott is the one behind Apple's incredible TV spot at the 1984 Super Bowl (posted on YouTube). It's a mini movie in its own right, as a horde of uniformed workers march silently toward a large screen delivering an incredibly intense speech about the importance of conformity. But as they're watching, a young woman in a bright white vest and red shorts runs through the crowd, smashing the screen with a sledgehammer. It riffs on George Orwell's classic dystopian tale "1984," and it was all to announce Apple's Mackintosh computer. It was truly creative.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his productive career, Scott touched on his history of directing commercials. He explained that when the agency Chiat/Day approached him about directing the Apple TV spot, he was confused because he thought they were asking about The Beatles. "They said, 'No, no, no. Apple is this guy called Steve Jobs.' I went, 'Who the f*** is Steve Jobs?' They said, 'It's probably going to be something.'" But when Scott read the script he was hugely impressed by the simplicity of it. He said, "My God. They're not saying what it is, they're not showing what it is." The director then said he admired how it took an artful approach to advertising: "They're not even saying what it does. It was advertising as an art form. It was devastatingly effective."

The director went on to say that "Advertising is changing dramatically. And the problem is it went onto this," before showing his iPhone in the interview, "which was both genius and the enemy." He certainly had a hand in changing advertising with that iconic commercial.