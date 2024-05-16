Why The Avengers Don't Help The X-Men More - Do They Hate Mutants?

Many fictional universes force audiences to suspend their disbelief. It's okay to believe science wouldn't work a certain way in a movie or TV show because that might hamper any dramatic weight. But sometimes, when digging deeper into the logic of certain universes, problems present themselves. This is particularly true of the X-Men across Marvel media. For example, there's the X-Men's biggest problem — why do people hate them but adore other superheroes? It's odd people in the Marvel universe would love Captain America but despise Wolverine, and that segues into another important question: Where are the Avengers when the X-Men face discrimination?

Mutants in Marvel Comics frequently contend with giant Sentinels and legislation from Congress to limit the reach of those born with extraordinary abilities. As such, it's a bit odd the Avengers don't step in more often to lend a helping hand to the people they sometimes fight side-by-side with. Not for nothing, but the comics have addressed this in the past. For example, in "Civil War" #3, by writer Mark Millar and artist Steve McNiven, Iron Man wants the mutants to fight for his side in registering superpowered individuals. Emma Frost counters by projecting a visage of a destroyed Genosha while saying, "Where were the Avengers when Genosha died, Iron Man? Where were you when our babies were burning?"

The destruction of Genosha is far from the only event the Avengers could've helped mutantkind with. It must make things awkward when the occasional mutant, like Scarlet Witch, joins the ranks of the Avengers. So are the Avengers apathetic toward the plight of mutants, or is there a far more innocuous explanation at play? Ultimately, the Avengers probably don't outright hate mutants, but they're pretty lousy allies.