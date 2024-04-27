The X-Men's Biggest Problem Makes No Sense (On The Surface)

It's been a while since the X-Men have been properly in the pop culture spotlight, but a new wave of mutant mania has recently begun. "X-Men '97" has received some of the highest praise a Marvel project has gotten in years, and we're finally closing in on the MCU releasing its own X-Men movie. That's all without even mentioning the highly anticipated return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in "Deadpool 3" later this year.

With Charles Xavier's team of superheroes returning to the public eye, it's only natural that people are also once again discussing what may seem like a fallacy within the X-Men universe. Though the team battles aliens, ancient beings, and classic supervillains, their most consistent enemy is humanity itself — or, at least, the bigoted sides of humanity terrified by the idea that mutantkind will replace them. "X-Men '97" focuses primarily on this conflict, asking, how does Charles Xavier's death help or hinder the progression of mutant rights? The apparent contradiction that some viewers continue to point out, though, is why mutants are so widely demonized in a world where other super-beings like Captain America and Iron Man are venerated.

It's a fair question, and one that the Fox "X-Men" films avoided entirely by setting their stories in a universe devoid of other Marvel characters. "X-Men '97," on the other hand, follows the comics by having mutants and other superheroes exist in the same world. The MCU's X-Men are likely to face a similar situation, but fortunately, this contradiction isn't actually as, well, contradictory as it might seem.