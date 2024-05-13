Iain Armitage's Young Sheldon Instagram Post Might Make You Cry After That Season 7 Death
"Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 12 — "A New Home and Traditional Texas Torture" features a tragic moment fans have been dreading. The fact that George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) passes away at some point when Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) is 14 is known to most every "Big Bang Theory" fan, but the exact timing and circumstances were unknown before this episode.
Now that "A New Home and Traditional Texas Torture" has delivered the bad news and visibly shocked the surviving Cooper family members, it's time to say goodbye — and Armitage has already paid tribute to his on-screen dad. "Love you, George! Love you, Lance!" the actor wrote on Instagram, complete with a series of heart emojis and pictures of himself with Barber, both in-character and behind-the-scenes.
Armitage's quick and to the point yet clearly heartfelt tribute to George Sr. and Barber isn”t the only one from a cast member. Annie Potts, who plays Connie "Meemaw" Cooper reacted to Barber's departure by posting a homage to her on-screen son-in-law on Instagram. "Love you, George. Forever and always, Meemaw," the text accompanying a black-and-white image of the two reads.
Filming Young Sheldon Season 7 was a trying time for the cast
George Sr. passing away is just one of the tragedies fans have to endure. Since "Young Sheldon" ends with Season 7 and its sequel show is effectively "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon Cooper's story is essentially over unless CBS decides to squeeze a "Sheldon's College Years" in the chronological gap between the two. This sense of finality is felt by the "Young Sheldon" cast, which Iain Armitage addressed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"I think about half the people are still in denial," he described the cast and crew's feelings while filming Season 7. "That last week, we're gonna be flooding more than we are with the rain today. And also I'm not gonna have my makeup team to make me look pretty anymore, so it's gonna be pimples and tears, pimples and tears, all the way down."
Fortunately, not everything about "Young Sheldon" ending is sad. Sheldon actors Armitage and Jim Parsons have teased a huge finale crossover, so "Young Sheldon" may end with a bang — possibly a very large one that may be connected to some sort of a theory.