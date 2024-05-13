Iain Armitage's Young Sheldon Instagram Post Might Make You Cry After That Season 7 Death

"Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 12 — "A New Home and Traditional Texas Torture" features a tragic moment fans have been dreading. The fact that George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) passes away at some point when Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) is 14 is known to most every "Big Bang Theory" fan, but the exact timing and circumstances were unknown before this episode.

Now that "A New Home and Traditional Texas Torture" has delivered the bad news and visibly shocked the surviving Cooper family members, it's time to say goodbye — and Armitage has already paid tribute to his on-screen dad. "Love you, George! Love you, Lance!" the actor wrote on Instagram, complete with a series of heart emojis and pictures of himself with Barber, both in-character and behind-the-scenes.

Armitage's quick and to the point yet clearly heartfelt tribute to George Sr. and Barber isn”t the only one from a cast member. Annie Potts, who plays Connie "Meemaw" Cooper reacted to Barber's departure by posting a homage to her on-screen son-in-law on Instagram. "Love you, George. Forever and always, Meemaw," the text accompanying a black-and-white image of the two reads.