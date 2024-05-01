Young Sheldon: Iain Armitage & Jim Parsons' BTS Video Teases A Huge Finale Crossover

With filming now wrapped on "Young Sheldon," the buildup to the sitcom's finale is getting more and more emotional. Star Iain Armitage has already shared a touching tribute to the show, along with posting a number of behind-the-scenes pictures from the years gone by. Now he's tugging at the heartstrings of fans of "The Big Bang Theory" universe even more by teaming up with Adult Sheldon actor Jim Parsons in a BTS video that teases a huge finale crossover.

In the Instagram video, Armitage looks directly into the camera and jokes, "So apparently there's a new filter that shows you what you look like when you grow up." As he taps the screen, Parsons appears in his place. Imitating what Armitage would do, the older actor gives himself a once-over before saying, "I don't like it," and tapping the screen again.

This is more than just a funny video for "Young Sheldon" fans, as it confirms Armitage and Parsons have been hanging out on set. Parsons was obviously there to film his scenes for the finale, and his presence suggests his character could appear alongside other "Young Sheldon" characters. The working theory for Parsons' upcoming role is that Adult Sheldon will appear in a flash-forward, but he could still have scenes with the likes of Zoe Perry, who plays Sheldon's mom Mary, or Annie Potts, who plays his Meemaw Connie. It's also possible that the "Young Sheldon" bosses found a creative way for Parsons and Armitage to appear in a scene together via something like a dream sequence. While details of Parsons' appearance in "Young Sheldon" are being kept under wraps for now, Armitage has promised that fans of both his show and "TBBT" will be happy with the finale.