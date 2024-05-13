The Real Reason Deadpool Isn't In Marvel's X-Men '97
With the end of "X-Men '97" Season 1 on the horizon and the return of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in "Deadpool & Wolverine" not far behind, it was understandable for fans to wonder if the Merc with a Mouth would be in the critically-acclaimed animated series. In the original "X-Men" show, Deadpool appears three times, so it wasn't a preposterous idea. Unfortunately, of all the X-related characters that were available to come in and out of "X-Men '97," Mr. Wilson wasn't allowed.
"X-Men '97" head writer and executive producer Beau DeMayo has been incredibly interactive with fans on social media and addressed a question concerning the katana-wielding wisecracker. On X (formerly known as Twitter), @zerowontmiss asked pretty bluntly, "Where is Deadpool at?" DeMayo simply admitted, "Yeah, he was off limits." While Deadpool might not have appeared, other characters did, with the wild ending of "X-Men '97" Season 1, Episode 8 featuring cameos of Spider-Man, Silver Samurai, and Omega Red. Deadpool aside, there was a certain character from Wolverine's past that fans were keen to see, leaving DeMayo to be the bearer of bad news again.
Sabretooth still hasn't appeared but Beau DeMayo has an idea of where he is
One character who is a regular threat during the original series and an iconic enemy of Wolverine is birthday-wrecking bad guy Sabretooth. While he's been present in every perfectly recreated intro, Victor Creed is nowhere to be seen on "X-Men '97," and it's another absence Beau DeMayo acknowledged on X.
When asked by @comicsexplained "Hey @BeauDemayo where is Sabretooth?" The X-Men enthusiast responded with, "I wish I could've accounted for every mutant in the world but we had [10] episodes. In my mind, [Sabretooth] is lying low, enjoying the fact that the X-Men are too busy [to] worry about him as he tries to exploit what happened in Genosha for profit."
It would arguably be a fitting plot point for Sabretooth, and one that might be explored in "X-Men '97" Season 2, which has already been greenlit. Since there are questions about what happened to Wolverine when Magneto ripped out his Adamantium, the whereabouts of Logan's (Cathal J. Dodd) longtime enemy might be better left unknown for the time being. For now, let's wait and see the highly-anticipated finale and prepare for why "Deadpool & Wolverine" is going to blow you away when it arrives on July 26.