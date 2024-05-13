The Real Reason Deadpool Isn't In Marvel's X-Men '97

One character who is a regular threat during the original series and an iconic enemy of Wolverine is birthday-wrecking bad guy Sabretooth. While he's been present in every perfectly recreated intro, Victor Creed is nowhere to be seen on "X-Men '97," and it's another absence Beau DeMayo acknowledged on X.

When asked by @comicsexplained "Hey @BeauDemayo where is Sabretooth?" The X-Men enthusiast responded with, "I wish I could've accounted for every mutant in the world but we had [10] episodes. In my mind, [Sabretooth] is lying low, enjoying the fact that the X-Men are too busy [to] worry about him as he tries to exploit what happened in Genosha for profit."

It would arguably be a fitting plot point for Sabretooth, and one that might be explored in "X-Men '97" Season 2, which has already been greenlit. Since there are questions about what happened to Wolverine when Magneto ripped out his Adamantium, the whereabouts of Logan's (Cathal J. Dodd) longtime enemy might be better left unknown for the time being. For now, let's wait and see the highly-anticipated finale and prepare for why "Deadpool & Wolverine" is going to blow you away when it arrives on July 26.