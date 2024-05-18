Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Is In The Dark Knight But You Likely Never Noticed Him

While appearing on the podcast "Happy, Sad, Confused," Anne Hathaway shared her belief that "Spider-Man 4" being cancelled led to her snatching the role of Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises." The Oscar-winner revealed that she got the part of Black Cat, Spidey's duplicitous Catwoman-like frenemy, but since the film never materialized, neither did her take on Felicia Hardy.

"I did not get into costume and did not read a script past the audition sides," Hathaway explained. "I got the part and ... That's probably more the producers' story to tell than mine, should they ever decide to tell it." We have a rough idea of what Sam Rami's "Spider-Man 4" was supposed to look like, but it's a "What If...?" that the Catwoman of Nolan's universe can't help but wonder about.

According to the star of both "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Interstellar," "If [Spider-Man 4] had gotten made, I don't know if I would've been considered for ['The Dark Knight Rises']. Perhaps [Christopher Nolan] would've said, 'No, she's occupied in another universe.'" It's a possibility, but with stars cropping up in various universes since Marvel dared to wander through the Multiverse and DC bringing more than one Batman to the screen at a time, maybe we could've handled Hathaway being two kind of cats.